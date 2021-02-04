Rochester pharmacies accepting vaccine applications

The Rochester Community Pharmacy is expecting to receive doses of the vaccine next week.

And if you're 65 or older... you can add your name to the long wait list at three different pharmacies in rochester.

One of them is the "rochester community pharmacy" on elton hills drive.

All you need to do is ask for the vaccine sign?

"*up sheet, fill out your name, phone number and any allergies you might have... then drop it off in the box.

Pharmacists say they don't have any doses just yet... but the goal is to give out 100 "there's so much misinformation in the community.

People are worried.

I got my shot and i'm good.

Just want people to know out there that the vaccine is very safe."

Over 900 people have come in the last two days looking to be put on the vaccine wait list.

The pharmacist expects the doses to arrive sometime next week.

There are two other pharmacies doing a similar sign-up process for it.

"*up process for it.

One is the other "rochester community pharmacy", on first street... and