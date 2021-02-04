Rishabh Pant will play tomorrow's match against England: Virat Kohli

While addressing a pre-match press conference in Chennai, Indian skipper Virat Kohli informed that Rishabh Pant will play tomorrow's match against England, Pant had a massive impact in Australia tour and he's in good headspace, we want to continue with him, he added.

He said, "Rishabh Pant will start tomorrow.

He had a massive impact in Australia and he's in good headspace, we want to continue with him.

He has come along nicely after IPL and has worked hard on his fitness and game.

We were very happy to see him flourish." The four-match Test series against England begins from February 5.

Test series will be followed by five T20Is and Three ODIs.