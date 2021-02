Delhi Police files FIR against Greta, what can it do? | Oneindia News

Ever since Greta Thunberg's tweet backing India's farmers went viral along with her toolkit to support the agitation, India has slammed her action as hate propaganda.

Now, the Delhi police has even decided to lodge an FIR against her.

This is what she is charged with... #GretaThunberg #DelhiPolice #FIR