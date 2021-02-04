Here's What Yo Get In A $2 Million Whiskey Set...

A new $2 million Whiskey Set includes a 30-year-old single malt, a bespoke watch and a Fabergè Egg.

The craft Irish Whiskey Co.

Has collaborated with Fabergé to release ‘The Emerald Isle Collection’.

It´s a seven-piece custom-made whiskey set which celebrates the ‘Seven Wonders of Ireland.’ The craft Irish Whiskey Co.

Has pledged 100 per cent of the proceeds to charity.

Each set features two bottles of ultra-rare, 30-year-old, triple distilled Irish whiskey, accompanied by two unique & exclusive creations from Fabergé.

The first-of-its-kind Celtic Egg object and bespoke altruist timepiece.