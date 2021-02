BSU Football Adds Two Recruits on National Signing Day

COM.BOISE STATEFOOTBALL ADDS TWOMORE RECRUITS TOITS ROSTER ONNATIONAL SIGNINGDAY... ROUNDINGOUT THEIR 20-21RECRUITING CLASSTO 17 PLAYERS.OUR SPORTSREPORTER LYNSEYAMUNDSON HASMORE ON THERECRUITS AND WHATTHEY BRING TO THISBRONCOBROTHERHOOD."I'M LOOKINGFORWARD TO THEIRIMPACT ON THISPROGRAM AND THETHINGS THAT THEYWILL BE ABLE TO DONOT ONLY TO HELPOUR FAMILY ANDOUR BROTHERHOODGROW HERE BUTOBVIOUSLY WHATTHEY WILL ADD TOOUR FOOTBALLTEAM."BEN FORD...THEFIRST BRONCORECRUIT OF THE DAYTO SIGN THEIRNATIONAL LETTER OFINTENT COMES FROMEAGLE IDAHO WHOGREW UP DREAMINGOF PLAYING ON THEBLUE ONE DAY."IT MEANS A TON,OBVIOUSLY BECLOSE TO MY FAMILYAND THEN TO BEABLE TO PLAY ONTHE TURF YA KNOW IWATCHED GUYSPLAY THERE WHEN IWAS GROWING UPIT'S REALLY JUST ADREAM COME TRUE,"FORD WAS THE 20-20IDAHO HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL PLAYEROF THE YEAR...BUTALSO HAD DIVISIONONE OFFERS TO PLAYBASEBALL."EVER SINCE I WASYOUNGER YA KNOW IGREW TO LOVEBASEBALL AS WELLIT HAS ALWAYS JUSTREALLY BEENFOOTBALL AVALOSIS DOING A GREATJOB OVER THEREYOU KNOW I JUSTWANTED TO GO BE APART OF IT.""E HAD THEOPPORTUNITY TOPLAY BOTH MOVINGON AND WHAT HEDOES ON THE FIELDYOU CAN SEE HISNATURAL ABILITY ATTHE WIDE RECEIVERPOSITION AND HISABILITY TOSEPARATE WITH ORWITHOUT THE BALLTO CATCH THE BALLIN TRAFFIC AND THEMENTALITY HERBRINGS TO OURPROGRAM OF HOWHE PLAYS THEGAME"THE BRONCOS ALSOADDED A RUNNINGBACK TRANSFERFROM THEUNIVERSITY OFOREGON."IT'S A BLESSINGAND AN HONOR.

ITOLD COACH THAT INOTICED THAT A LOTOF ALUMNI COMEBACK TO COACHTHERE IS ALWAYSALUMNI ON THECOACHING STAFFTHAT JUST SHOWSTHE SENSE OFBROTHERHOOD ANDTHAT IS HUGE SO TOBE A PART OF THATESPECIALLY TO RUNAROUND ON THEBLUE FIELD ISAWESOME."A DECISION HE SAYSWAS EASY AFTERAVALOS ANNOUNCEDHE WAS HEADED TOBOISE STATE."WE GOT SOMEFAMILIAR FACESSOME COACHESFROM OREGON SOTHEY'RE SUPEREXCITED WE KNOWHOW BOISE IS SUCHA HUGE BROTHERAND FAMILYATMOSPHERE ANDTHAT IS WHAT WEARE LOOKING FOR.""HE IS ATREMENDOUSPLAYER ON THEFIELD BUT WHO HE ISAND WHAT HEBRINGS TO THISPROGRAM HE ISGOING TO HAVE ANINSTANT IMPACT"EIGHT SENIORSINCLUDING WIDERECEIVERS CTTHOMAS ANDOCTAVIUS EVANS AREUSING THEIR EXTRAYEAR OF ELIGIBILITYGRANTED BY THE N-CDOUBLE AA TORETURN FORANOTHER YEAR."THOSE GUYS ARETREMENDOUSLEADERS AND THEYHAVE BEEN IN THEIRTIME HERE IN BOISESTATE AND WILLCONTINUE TO DO SOAND CREATE THEENVIRONMENT THATWE WANT TOCONTINUE TO LIVE INAND GROW IN ANDTHRIVE IN."LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDAHONEWS 6.AVALOS SAYS THEYWILL STILL LOOK TOTHE TRANSFERPORTAL TO FILL AFEW MOREPOSITIONS... BUTHE'S EXCITED ABOUTTHE STUDENT-ATHLETES HE HASNOW.HE EXPECTS SPRIN