Fort Wayne food and beverage tax will not increase after opposition

A group of restaurant owners and city officials came together Wednesday to oppose Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's plan for a one percent food and beverage tax increase.

Head injuries.

Tonight -- a controversial resoltion in allen county is called off.a group of restaurant owners and city officials came together to oppose fort wayne mayor tom henry's plan for a one percent food and beverage taxbut as it turns out, the fight is already over.fox 55's drew frey tells us why some business owners fears... won't happen anytime soon.

The food and beverage tax in fort wayne will ?not?

Be increasing in the next two state senator travis holdman announced today the bill has been killed in committee.this decision comes hours after local restaurant owners and elected officials like new haven mayor steven mcmichael, announced a resolution opposing the increase.

Mcmichael: "we're in the middle of a pandemic.

It is the wrong time to even have this discussion to raise taxes on those businesses most affected by the pandemic."

While the proposed tax would not have taken effect until next year at earliest, restaurant owner jimmie schindler says the city needs to focus on getting them through the pandemic first.

Schindler: "a one percent additional tax on restaurants right now is the complete opposite.

It kind of feels like when we need a life preserver, we're getting a foot on our heads."fort wayne spokesman john perlich says mayor tom henry and others brought it up now to get it in the state budget and implement down the road.

He says small taxes like these can help fuel the city in the future.

Perlich: "we know that we need to have those resources in place to continue to grow our city, because if you're not growing and you're standing still, other cities will pass up by, and we don't want to be in that position."the tax would have needed approval from the legislature but in a statement today holdman says the republican members of the tax and fiscal policy committee agreed that now's not the appropriate time.

And schindler says the revenue needs to come from somewhere else.schindler: "we're proud of our contributions, we're pro-fort wayne.

We want these projects to happen, but we're tapped out.

We feel like they should be looking at other avenues of revenue versus restaurants that are just being bludgeoned to death."

With this tax off the table for now, perlich says the city plans to have an open dialogue while exploring new ways to improve the community.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey.

Fox 55 news.

Five fort wayne city council members signed on to the resolution opposing the tax increase... as well as representatives from 60 restaurants.