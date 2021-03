ACLU calls on more of an investigation into transgender victim's slaying

The ACLU of Mississippi is calling for more of an investigation after a transgender person was killed in Jackson.

PLACED THE ROCKET LAUNCHERAT THAT PRESS CONFERENCEWITH EVIDENCE THAT WASRECENTLY SEIZED...THE "A-C-L-U- OFMISSISSIPPI" IS CALLINGFOR MORE OF ANINVESTIGATION AFTER ATRANSGENDER PERSON WASKILLED IN JACKSON.POLICE SAY 30-YEAR- OLDDEDONTAE JACKSON WAS SHOTTO DEATH LAST MONDAY ON ROSESTREET AND GRAND AVENUE.FAMILY AND FRIENDS KNOWTHE VICTIM AS DOMINIQUEJACKSON.THEY WERE FOUND DEAD IN ACAR THAT CRASHED INTO AUTILITY POLE.A STATEMENT FROM THEORGANIZATION SAYS-- INPART-- "MS. JACKSON'SDEATH HIGHLIGHTS THE NEEDFOR LEGISLATORS TO EXPANDMISSISSIPPI'S HATE CRIMELAW TO INCLUDE SEXUALORIENTATION AND GENDERIDENTITY AS PROTECTEDCATEGORIES".JACKSON POLICE SAY THEREIS NO EVIDENCE TO SHOW T