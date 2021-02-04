ISDH updates county metrics map, 6 Northeast Indiana counties drop to Yellow level

Several Counties across Northeast Indiana continue to see their risk of spreading COVID-19 decline, according to data from the state health department.

Indiana governor eric holcomb says the state will continue to target vaccines towards the most at risk populations.

Good news for the state..the updated state metrics map shown during the governors weekly update shows the virus isn't as wide spread as it was two months agohere's a look.

Only four counties are in red ...one of them whitley county here in northeast indiana.most in orange but you can see a considerable amount of yellow on the map...for the