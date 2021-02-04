Families evacuated from homes after landslide causes 70ft wall to collapse

Residents were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night after a landslide caused a 70ft (21m) wall to collapse into their properties. Five families were forced to flee their terraced houses after tonnes of rubble came tumbling down in the pouring rain at 1am on Wednesday (3/2).Terrified locals were woken by the sound of bricks and earth collapsing into their gardens on Spalding Road and Windmill Lane, in Sneinton, Notts. Emergency services rescued the families from four separate properties as their bathrooms and kitchens flooded during the torrential downpour. Shocking images show the crumbled wall lying inches from the houses and piles of rubble blocking a stairway between the two roads. Nottinghamshire Police said no one was injured and evacuees returned to their homes at 6am the same day. Inspector Charlotte Allardice said: "Emergency services were called from distressed residents following a report of a landslide in Spalding Road and Windmill Lane, St Ann's at around 1am this morning."They needed assistance with somewhere to stay overnight. "They returned to their homes at around 6am having spent time with their neighbours. "Roads close to the incident had to be closed until the area was deemed to be safe."The force is working closely with the local council and we are using our established contingency and emergency plans to respond to the situation."There have been no reported injuries." Nottingham City Council said it will send structural engineers to evaluate the damage caused by the collapsed wall. A local authority spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and are supporting the police in their efforts to help affected residents."All residents in affected properties were safely evacuated nearby and we have arranged for temporary accommodation to be made available this morning for residents who need it."We have arranged for structural engineers to attend to assess damage to the properties from the wall collapse."

