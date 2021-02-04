Indiana law enforcement reform house bill advances with bipartisan support

House Bill 1006, co-authored by more than 80 Republican and Democratic legislators, includes provisions for mandatory de-escalation training, misdemeanor penalties for officers who turn off body cameras with intent to conceal, and bans on chokeholds in certain circumstances.

The whole world watched as george floyd breathed his last breath while a police officer knelt on his back.

Now, a new bill is heading to indiana's senate to provent certain chokholds and to ensure law enforcement keeps their body cam footage on at all times during confrontations with the public.

John gaidoo of the indiana business and community partnership for racial equity 3 says the hb bill 10-06 is a good start.

" anything that advances the ball, is a good thing.

That said, some of the reforms that we want to see are not going to go as far as we want them to go."

A bipartisan group of 86 republicans and democrats collectively approved the bill tuesday.larry gist of fort wayne's naacp says he thinks the chokhold that has killed numerous african americans should be banned, not just in the summit city, but nationwide.

"anyone that uses the chokehold can now say that it was a certain circumstance because they were moving or holding my hand.

It's mute and should be banned entirely.

There shouldn't even be any chokehold!"

Gaidoo agrees but says that this bill would hold law enforcement accountable should something like that happen in indiana.

" i do think that even though this particular piece of the legislation didn't go as far as we wanted to go, but i hope the ripple effect comes from the fact that it was a bipartisan bill.

There are many other things in that bill that we support and that are positive."

The bill also includes mandatory de- escalation training, thorough background checks for new police officers and preventing them from turning off their body camera while on a call.

Sgt sofia rosales-scatena says fort wayne's police department is on-board with the bill and has been for a while now.

"the fwpd has been implementing those policies for some time now.

We had done a moratorium about the chokehold in 2019 before anyone has even asked us to do that."

Fox 55 the bill also states that if an officer turns their camera ?off?

With the intent to commit a criminal act...that officer is commiting a class "a" misdemeanor.

