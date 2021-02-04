5 of the Weirdest , Super Bowl Halftime Shows.
5, Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995).
Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a snake, fire effects and Tony Bennett.
4.
, The Blues Brothers Without John Belushi (1997).
Belushi had been dead for more than ten years.
His brother, Jim, joined Dan Aykroyd to headline the show.
3.
, "Something Grand" (1988).
The 1988 show included 88 pianists on grand pianos, 300 Jazzercisers, 400 swing band performers and Chubby Checker.
2.
, "BeBop Bamboozled" (1989).
The Super Bowl XXIII half time show featured an Elvis impersonator doing the world's largest card trick.
1.
, The Return of the Mickey Mouse Club (1977).
This "Peace, Joy and Love" show kicked off with a massive band rendition of "It's a Small World (After All)." The show also promoted Disney's revamp of the Mickey Mouse Club