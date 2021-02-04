85 Percent of Americans Must Be Vaccinated for Normalcy to Return, Says Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that 70 to 85 percent of people need to be fully vaccinated for things to return to normal.

Fauci’s statement comes as less than 2 percent of Americans have received both doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC data also shows about 26.4 million people have received at least one dose.

Fauci said the best thing for Americans to do is to prevent the virus from spreading and mutating.

The way you stop those mutations: Get vaccinated and abide by the public health measures, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN