Circus Cirus wants a station built to be included in Loop

Executives are filing an application with the county asking for a station to be built at its property.

ASKING FOR A STATION TO BEBUILT AT ITS PROPERTY.YOU ARE LOOKING AT A MAP OF THEPROPOSED ROUTE.THE AREAS HIGHLIGHTED IN ORANGEIS WHERE THE LOOP WOULD GO.ELON MUSK RECENTLY TWEETED OUTTHIS PHOTO OF THE UNDERGROUNDTUNNEL SYSTEM.IT IS BEING BUILT AT THE LASVEGAS CONVENTION CENTER.THE LOOP WOULD EVENTUALLY TAKEPEOPLE FROM DOWNTOWN LAS VEGASTO THE STRIP -- AND END ATALLEGIANT STADIUM.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS----INVESTIGATORS NOW KNOW THEBIZA