AmeriCorps Volunteers Help Build Habitat Homes at St. Theresa Place

Volunteers of course the back-bone of our non-profits working to support the community.

But -- with elevated risk during the pandemic --- habitat for humanity has seen a decrease in the number of people willing to lend a hand.

But thanks to ameri-corps --- 14 houses at saint theresa place will be finished*on time.

"covid has changed it alot, we're keeping our groups smaller" nat pop habitat for humanity-- now sighing in relief-- after receiving much needed help nat pop the americorps national civilian community corps volunteer team... is now working hand in hand with habitat of humanity.

And this group of young-- driven volunteers is standing by their motto... here to get things done "i think they welcome help the young people are bringing" the team will serve in 10 weeks in our community building habitat homes -- working at the evansville habitat restore-- and working in the habitat warehouse nat pop on a normal year-- the number of volunteers during the winter months-- are never consistent.

And adding a pandemic on top-- really slowed things down for habitat of humanity.

"its a great opportunity for habitat,with americorp, were hoping that this is a partnership that carries on" and soon-- 14 families will be able to call one of these habitat subdivisions at st.theresa's place-- their forever home.

"for the rest of your life, you'll know that you spent a whole year giving back to people" in evansville-- ella shemwell- -44news