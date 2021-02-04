What Happens to Your Skin If You Forget to Wash Your Face Before Bed?

After a long day, it's understandable if your beauty routine falls to the wayside as you get ready for bed.For many, this happens often—especially with face cleansing.

Here's what to do if you forget to wash your face before bed:.A one-night break from your face wash routine won't cause too much damage, but it's important to at least rid your skin of dirt.The most important thing to do after this error is to cleanse your face as soon as you remember that you didn't.If you don't, your skin will look dull and oily, and can become more susceptible to infections.If you can't wash your face or simply forget, use an exfoliating anti-acne cleansing wipe to get the day's grime off.Be sure to give the professionals a call if you notice anything unusual, like dematitis or a breakout, after not washing your face