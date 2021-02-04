Scientists set out to find if mixing-and-matching COVID vaccines is safe?

Researchers are on a new mission to see if mixing and matching coronavirus vaccines is okay.
British scientists are launching the study today to see if this impacts the effectiveness, or if there's any adverse side effects.
Researchers are on a new mission to see if mixing and matching coronavirus vaccines is okay.
British scientists are launching the study today to see if this impacts the effectiveness, or if there's any adverse side effects.
IS OKAY.BRITISH SCIENTISTS ARELAUNCHING THE STUDY TODAY TOSEE IF THIS IMPACTS THEEFFECTIVENESS -- OR IF THERE'SANY ADVERSE SIDE EFFECTS.AS OF RIGHT NOW-- GUIDELINES INBOTH BRITAIN AND THE U-S SAYTHE ONLY TIME VACCINES SHOULDBE MIXED IS IF IT'S UNKNOWNWHAT WAS GIVEN FOR THE FIRSTSHOT.OR IF THE SAME VACCINE ISN'TAVAILABLE FOR THE SECOND DOSE.STATE DEMOCRATS ARE PUSHING TOBUMP IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE
12pm-2021-01-14
Many people are concerned about the longterm health consequences of COVID-19 long after suffering from the illness. Now a new study..