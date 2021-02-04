Skip to main content
Scientists set out to find if mixing-and-matching COVID vaccines is safe?

Researchers are on a new mission to see if mixing and matching coronavirus vaccines is okay.

British scientists are launching the study today to see if this impacts the effectiveness, or if there's any adverse side effects.

AS OF RIGHT NOW-- GUIDELINES IN BOTH BRITAIN AND THE U-S SAY THE ONLY TIME VACCINES SHOULD BE MIXED IS IF IT'S UNKNOWN WHAT WAS GIVEN FOR THE FIRST SHOT. OR IF THE SAME VACCINE ISN'T AVAILABLE FOR THE SECOND DOSE.

