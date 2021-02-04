Manipur woman sets example for others with successful pig farming career

Meet 28 years old Pipi Keithellakpam from Manipur, who grabbed the opportunity to venture into piggery farming, a profession mostly dominated by men, after completing her graduation.

She has been in farming since 2016.

Pipi began her pig farming with just 5 piglets.

But today she is rearing more than 300 pigs and has given job opportunities to the youth of her locality, many of them are women.

The breed of pigs in her farm includes large white Yorkshire, large black Yorkshire, and Hampshire.

Pipi has trained more than 250 youth in piggery farming and has also appealed to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Veterinary Director to provide piggery training to youth of the region.