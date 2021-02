Lou Diamond Phillips On Welcoming Catherine Zeta-Jones To 'Prodigal Son'

Not only does Lou Diamond Phillips get to share the screen with Catherine Zeta-Jones in season two of "Prodigal Son", he also got to direct the episode that introduces her character.

The actor shares what it is like having the Oscar winner on set as the cast also expands to include Alan Cumming.

"Prodigal Son" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.