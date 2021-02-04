Pharmacies in Mississippi prepare to administer COVID vaccines

Zip Scripts is one of the numerous pharmacies eagerly waiting to receive coronavirus vaccines to administer to its patients.

Joe biden announced that the federal government will distribute the coronavirus vaccine to pharmacies across the country.

Now pharmacies throughout northeast mississippi are itching to get their hands on it.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in tupelo where she spoke with a pharmacy manager about the vaccine process.

Here at zip scripts pharmacy, patients receive medication of all sorts.

In the future, they hope to include access to the coronavirus vaccine.

"i knew as soon as that came up you know i jumped on that, like johnson and johnson's about to get out, let's go get the thing."

Candace sanders is the pharmacy manager at zip scripts.

She's administered vaccines to patients for over 12 years.

She said she never has been as excited to administer coronavirus vaccines.

Candace sanders - pharmacy manager at zip scripts: "i see this as a community service rather than necessarily driving business or anything like that because i do want my patients to be healthy.

I care about them."

Sanders said the process of receiving the vaccines is difficult, but once zip scripts does get doses, she plans to make the process a drive thru to keep things moving quickly.

Cameron montgomery, a tupelo native, is one of those still waiting to get his vaccine.

Cameron montgomery - looking to receive the vaccine: "my sister, she works in the medical field and i think it'll be a good idea for me and my family both to get the vaccine."

Montgomery said he hopes by allowing pharmacies to administer doses to the community, it will give more people a chance to receive the vaccine and hopefully slow the spread of the virus.

Cameron montgomery - looking to receive the vaccine: "i hope they make it available to where everybody can get it and not just a handful of people."

Sander said zip scripts plans to get the johnson and johnson vaccine once it becomes available for use.

She said when they do, people will make an appointment to ensure they have enough vaccines for those seeking the shot.

Candace sanders - pharmacy manager at zip scripts: "we just want to make sure that you're healthy.

We just want to make sure that you don't get severely ill if we can prevent it."

Now, the mississippi insurance department sent out notices to insurance companies last week to make sure they cover 100 percent of the cost of getting a coronavirus vaccine.

Live in tupelo, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

