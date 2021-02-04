Leadership Lane Drive-Thru GDK 020421

Cody and Erica are joined by Assistant Principal Leslie Hammer, to talk about the upcoming 'Leadership Lane Drive-Thru' , educating the future leaders of Clark County.

Speaker 1: hey, welcome back.

Justice elementary adapted the leader in me program six years ago, to guide their instruction as they educated the future leaders of clark county.

Unfortunately when the pandemic struck, they lost their ability to teach their students the importance of leadership.

Speaker 2: joining us today by phone with details on their upcoming leadership lane drive-thru, is the assistant principal, leslie hammer.

Welcome to the show, leslie.

Thank you for joining us.

Leslie hammer: thank you so much for having me.

Speaker 2: so explain to us, for those who don't know, what the leader in me program is.

Leslie hammer: okay.

So the leader in me program is a program based on stephen covey's, seven habits of highly effective people, and it's designed to help students develop leadership skills.

So we try to help students discover their own unique strengths and find opportunities to shine and be a leader.

Speaker 1: can you tell us more about some of those habits?

I'm very curious.

Leslie hammer: sure.

Habit one is be proactive, which means to take responsibility for your choices and behaviors.

Habit two is begin with the end in mind, which means to think about how you would like something to turn out before you get started.

Habit three is, put first things first, which means to decide what is most important and take care of it first.

Habit four is, think win-win and that is the belief that everyone can win.

Habit five, to seek first to understand, then to be understood, which means that it's better to listen first and talk second.

Habit six is synergize and that's when two or more people work together to create a better solution that either would have thought of alone.

And the final habit, habit seven is sharpen the saw, which means to have balance in your life.

Speaker 1: all very important.

Speaker 2: yeah, especially right now during the pandemic, which obviously makes it reasonable that you guys would try to find a way to incorporate that still for children, despite the pandemic.

Tell us about leadership lane and how this is going to work.

Leslie hammer: okay.

Well, our school lighthouse team, which is made up of parents and teachers came up with the idea for our leadership lane drive-thru event.

We had a similar event in jan... or in december, the justice jingle, which was a huge success as far as getting families to participate and finding a covid friendly way to engage with families.

So, we decided to try that model again and we worked with our staff to create fun, family engaging activities, to help extend our leader in me program into the home.

Our goal was to give students tools to be more independent with their learning, as well as educating families about the seven habits.

Speaker 1: are teachers excited?

I imagine you guys have been working so hard on this.

Leslie hammer: oh, they are and we have been blessed with a very creative and very talented staff.

They've all thought of wonderful ideas to share with the family, some really fun activities, and they're even, you know, we might have some special guests that night.

Some of the characters from our seven habits books may be there and so we're all working together and synergizing, to make a really family fun event.

Speaker 2: leslie, when is this event happening and how can parents be a part of it?

Leslie hammer: this event is happening today from four to 6:00 pm at justice elementary school and our families can register by clicking a link on our facebook page website or on their child's dojo account.

And if families register and attend the event, teachers are offering homework passes, virtual lunch bunch passes, and other creative rewards.

Speaker 1: that sounds like such an exciting event.

Leslie, thanks for telling us more about it.

We really