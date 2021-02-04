What you need to know: Feb. 4

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Governor gavin newsom and the biden administration have unveiled plans to open mass vaccination sites here in california.

Governor newsom is promoting the los angeles and oakland sites as part of a larger effort to target under-served communities.

The federal emergency management agency - fema - will run the new sites with state help.

A move in the right direction... shasta county health reps say average weekly case and positivity rates for coronavirus are dropping.

That means shasta county could move into the red tier in as little as two weeks..

Right now - the county is in the orange tier requirements.

With superbowl sunday this weekend -- public health leaders are urging people to avoid large gatherings.

The new director of california's unemployment department has vowed the state will not repeat mistakes which delayed payments and made it easier for fraud to take place.

California had a historically low unemployment rate of 3.9% at the start of 2020 after 10 years of economic growth.... since then, the edd has processed more than 19 million claims .

## the chico unified school board voted to remain in the am/pm in- person model for the remainder of the school year.

A survey done by the chico unified teachers association shows over 90% of secondary educators prefered staying in the current am-pm model the decision met with protest outside the board meeting with some hoping for full time in person classes.

President joe biden will make his first major policy address during today's visit to the state department.

The speech would mark biden's first major policy address since taking office... president biden is facing a host of foreign policy challenges, from iran and north korea to russia, china and the war in afghanistan, which began 20