GameStop Shares Plunge 80% in Less Than a Week, Drop Below $100

GameStop Shares Plunge 80% in Less Than a Week, Drop Below $100.

The video game company’s shares were at just above $92 each at market close Wednesday.

Stock prices were as high as $483 last Thursday, marking an 80% drop in less than a week.

The company’s stock market value, which sat at $35 billion at its height, has sunk to $6.3 billion.

The drastic stock price dive has left some individual investors from Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets at a significant loss.

Strategists had anticipated consequences for both sides as the situation unfolded.

When it's complete speculation mania and gambling, someone is going to be left holding the bag, Baird investment strategist Ross Mayfield, via CNN