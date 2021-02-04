St. Joseph Outlaw Adventure Run

C1 welcome back, st.

Joseph is of course famous for the infamous outlaw jesse james.

Joining us tonight is david kevin.

He is the athletics director for the city of st.

Joseph.

We have time before the deadline to sign up for the 5 k.

When exactly is this run?

This race will be march 27th.

Saturday.

10:00 a.m.

At krug park.

This is the fourth annual race.

Hopefully the weather will cooperate by then.

We tried to do it as late as we can in march with the on concerns with covid hoping time would do us favors.

We're hoping for the best.

Now this is not your average run.

Can you tell us why.

This is not your average run.

Basically because this run combines kind of an outdoor trail run, a road race and an obstacle one.

For many years, the parks department in st.

Joseph sponsored what is called a park way run.

And basically called the park way from krug park to hyde park and got to the point where people were wanting to do something different than that.

There's a multitude of races for different organizations and fundraisers and what have you.

We decided that the park way run has been going on for 30 plus years and decided let's try to do something different.

These types of runs like the warrior dash and extreme runs per se are popular in other areas.

People that want more of a challenge are just like a fun walk or whatever.

They like to get dirty or muddy.

We tried to combine that with our parks and the feature and that's kind of how we came up with it.

Kind of a work in progress.

We have felt what people like and don't like.

What we're able to do in that facility.

We have limitations because we can't set up a lot of permanent structures there that we can leave out for weeks on end.

We're limited to what we can set up in a day or two around the race.

So that's kind of where we're at with it.

Well, so is there any training one needs to do?

That might be a concern for some people.

You really don't have to train.

I mean there are people excuse me that actively probably run or you know, they're a little more physically fit than the average person.

Make the obstacles they can run.

They can walk the entire track.

You have the option to do around the obstacles.

We tried to combine with people who want something more than a road race and keep it basic enough for people who want to get their friends or families and as a team building activity, just do the 5 k walk.

That sounds like the perfect activity right about now.

Thank you david.

We have the information up on your screen if you would like to register.

You can go to the website below and register.

And that race is coming up.

It's not too far off.

When is your deadline?

Our deadline for the race sign up itself it will be the week of the race.

You can even sign up all the way until the 25th of march if you want to receive like the merchandise, the bag and shirt and metal and all the goodies.

We have to have registration by march fifth to get the tee shirts in production.

You can sign up right now viat website.

If you have interest in like a group or a corporate outing or a company activity or whatever, we please call and we can work with you on group pricing.

That's what we hope this year to get a little more involved in the business community and get groups to come out.

Thank you so much with thank