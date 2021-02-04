Emergency Responders are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others - Salu

Emergency Responders are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others - Salute the Badge

As their on the frontlines of protecting us everyday, today was a chance for them to get protected themselves.kq2's mitchell riberal has the story.

<<<<<<<<<< mitchell riberal reportingthe covid-19 vaccine has been debated for its entirety but emergency responders have their own opinions"i would,everybody i talk to, i recommend them get the shot"some of the buchanan county ems paramedics received their second shots of the covid vaccine wednesdaythey will now be charged to help the city health department and mosaic administer vaccine shots to others -- protecting themselves to help protect others."we deal with immunocompromised patients everyday.

And i would feel very guilty if i knew one of these patients got the coronavirus from interacting with me."(2 different people) "we have to take care of ourselves, do our ppe, do our decontamination afterwards and go take care of the patient so it's not really a second thought for people in our business"the buchanan county sheriff department has also had some of its staff receive the vaccine -- but not first without some thought"for me, getting the vaccine did lessen my concern, obviously we still have that concern and the unknown so we still continue with all the personal protection equipment we have and hope that's just a building block with all the other equipment"responders have enough challenges they face in the field -- covid-19 will now be one fewer thing to worry about..

"vaccination is just one more thing that helps us be safe" reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news emergency responders say they are happy to receive the vaccine and the opportunity to continue to help administer the vaccine shots.