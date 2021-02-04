We introduced you to this year's nfl chiefs fan of the year--roger mccush-- unfortunatley, the cancer survivor and teacher was not selected to the final three that included a trip to the super bowl...but despite not making it to the final round, kq2's danielle soxy tells us the journey that roger will never forget <<(reporting, danielle sachse) sot: roger mccush, chiefs fan of the year "the fan experience has been fun...and the meetings."

Earlier in the season, roger found out he was chosen to be the first ever chiefs fan of the year selected....ácheeringá") sot: donna mccush, wife of nfl fan of the year nominee, "it was a shock!"

Sot: roger mccush, nfl fan of the year nominee, "we were shocked.

My brothers were here, my sister-in-law was here.

So we were pretty shocked about it."with cancer, the cancer survivor was able to represent chiefs a new team of 32 fans from all across the league chiefs fan of the year "i met, with the zoom meetings team that does the scheduling."

Despite not being selected to the final round, roger takes pride in being the first ever chiefs fan of the year, and is looking forward to watching his team run it back roger mccush, chiefs fan of the year "the football was cool....that was pretty exciting too."reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 news> all 32 nominees will have a personal cut-out that will be seated together at super bowl 55.

