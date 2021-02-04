Thursday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, PTA

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Enterprise Financial Services' Director, John S.

Eulich, made a $273,525 purchase of EFSC, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $36.47 a piece.

Eulich was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EFSC trading as high as $38.12 at last check today.

Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 3.2% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Eulich bought EFSC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $751,915 at an average of $29.49 per share.

And at Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Vice President Elaine Zaharis-nikas who purchased 8,800 shares for a cost of $25.33 each, for a trade totaling $222,874.

Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities is trading down about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

Thus far Zaharis-nikas is down about 0.9% on the purchase, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.10 at last check today.