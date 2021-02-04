'Never had any equipment': Glenn Co. Search and Rescue ecstatic about new snow vehicles

Volunteers from the Glenn County Search and Rescue team are showing off their new wheels.

I am talking about the glenn county search and rescue team.

I'm along the skyway, and as you know - head up into higher elevations in our region - like on the ridge... and there's a chance you could get stuck in snow.

It's the same in parts of glenn county.

(nats: snow plow moving)

(nats: snow plowing) (sheriff richard warren:) "before it was pretty much privately owned stuff.

We've actually never had any equipment."

Sheriff richard warren says these new tools make a big difference when rescuing people from the snow.

(sheriff richard warren:) "we've had a couple of rescues already that we would have already been struggling through."

(standup:) this is one of the newest vehicles for the glenn county search and rescue team, it's called a utv otherwise known as a utility vehicle.

Let's hop on board.

It's very easy to drive... you see the tracks underneath?

Volunteers say it provides great traction to go deeper in the snow.

(ben titus:) "we enjoy doing this."

Volunteer ben titus has been with the team for more than a decade.

He knows first hand how people can get stuck in western glenn county.

(ben titus:) "a lot of the people that go up there because their gps says they can get over the mountain.

It says down in the bottom that it's not a maintained road but they still proceed to go up there."

(nats) despite the tough task... titus says since he has joined - everyone has been saved.

"it's been perfect."

(nats) as long as people are getting stuck - crew members will be there to lend a healping hand.

(sheriff richard warren:) "we hope we don't have to do them but i'm confident that we have the team we have the people that can get things accomplished up there."

Warren tells me his team uses some of the money left over by title 3 from the department of agriculture... to pay for all the equipment.

Live in butte county jafet serrato action news now coverage you can