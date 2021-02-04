Skip to main content
Thursday, February 4, 2021

Otter Creek Fire Department plans to honor one of their own

You’re asked to stay in your car as you pass through the station.

The only person in the vehicle.

"the otter creek fire department" plans to honor... one of their own... on saturday.

That's after the passing of "captain john 'bobby' turner".

He died over the weekend.

He was with the department for more than 10 years.

To celebrate his life... turner's family is inviting friends... family... and the community to a "drive through memorial".

It's happening saturday... at "the otter creek fire station."

That's on "north clinton street" in northern vigo county.

It's from noon to 2.

You're asked to stay in your car... as you pass through the station.

Turner

