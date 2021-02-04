Rite Aid adds testing sites

COVID testing will be available at five more Rite Aid locations in the Mohawk Valley.

Additional (no- charge( covid-19 testing sites tomorrow.

This includes "self- swab" sites.

This is partnership with "hhs".

The testing sites will use the self swab nasal tests.

They'll operate through the drive thru pharmacy windows to ensure the safety of other customers in the store.

You would register on the company's website to reserve a time slot for testing.

People age four and up are eligible regardless of symptoms. we have the list of the local rite aids participating on our website wktv dot com.

Let's get a first look at your forecast!

Here's