Those 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at Destiny USA in Syracuse starting Feb.5.

To destiny usa, in syracuse,withoug them.

Destiny usa, in partnership with the syracusepoy announced changes to the center's long-standing parental escort policy, or, 'p.e.p.'

All guests aged 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, aged 21 or older when in the mall.

The enhanced policy also provides syracuse police with greater authority to arrest and hold juvenille offenders accountable for violating the center's rules of conduct.

You might notice