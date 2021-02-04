Greta Thunberg, in her naivety, exposed international conspiracy to defame India: BJP

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest and the international support the agitation is getting, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 04 said that climate activist Greta Thunberg, who also extended her support to the protesting farmers, in her naivety exposed the "conspiracy" by foreign forces to defame India.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi referenced the toolkit, an information document, shared by Thunberg on Twitter which allegedly proves hands of vested interests aiming at destabilising the Indian government.