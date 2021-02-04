Report: Chiefs barber tests positive for COVID-19 during players' hair cut

Was the Super Bowl in jeopardy at one point?
Apparently, it all came down to some haircuts.
CAME DOWN TO SOME HAIRCUTS.E-S-P-N REPORTS THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS WERE GETTING TEAMHAIRCUTS LAST SUNDAY...WHEN THE BARBER TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS!
HE WASMID-HAIRCUT WITH BACKUP CENTERDANIEL KILGORE WHEN ITHAPPENED.BOTH WERE WEARING MASKS.KILGORE AND ANOTHER PLAYER WEREPUT ON THE RESERVE COVID-19LIST SINCE THEY WERE IN CLOSECONTACT.THE CHIEFS HAD 20 PEOPLE INLINE TO GET A HAIRCUT --INCLUDING STAR Q-B PATRICKMAHOMES!
ESPN reports about 20 players and staff were waiting for haircuts when their barber learned of a positive coronvirus test. Two..