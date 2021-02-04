ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 77 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, February 3 that 2,403 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Have tested positive for covid-19.

That's according to the latest report from the indiana state department of health.

To date, more than 633-thousand people have tested positive statewide.

When it comes to deaths, another 37 hoosiers have died from the coronavirus.

That puts indiana's death toll at 11- thousand 231.

Here at home, tippecanoe county reported 77 more positive cases along with 1 death.

The county has lost 157 people to date from the deadly virus.

One death was also reported in cass county, and 2 more were reported in jasper.

