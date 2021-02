Foreign elements conspiring to defame India: Javadekar on Toolkit shared by Thunberg

Following the revelation of Delhi Police on the 'toolkit' which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter to garner support for farmers' protest and later lodged an FIR against them, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that foreign elements are conspiring to defame India.

"The 'Toolkit' matter is a serious one.

It clearly shows that some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India," IandB Minister told ANI.