Footballers and hairdressers warned not to set bad example with lockdown trims

Premier League footballers have been urged not to set a bad example to the public by breaking lockdown rules to get their hair cut.Newcastle striker Joelinton has been fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut on Instagram last week.The post was investigated by Northumbria Police who then issued the fine, while North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.Other high-profile players appear to have had trims in recent weeks and Richard Lambert, chief executive of the National Hair & Beauty Federation, has written an open letter to the football authorities after a number of members raised concerns over protocol breaches.