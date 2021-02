Viggo Mortensen Shares How Real-Life Trauma Inspired 'Falling'

Viggo Mortensen tells ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about his directorial debut with the upcoming LGBTQ+ drama "Falling".

Mortensen stars as a middle-aged man who's 80-year-old father is forced to move in with him and his husband after showing signs of dementia.

Plus, the actor shares how his real-life trauma inspired the film.