Dignity Health recommends surgical masks, moving away from cloth mask opting for isolation masks

The number of Americans that have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is now higher than the number of cases in the United States.

KINDS OF MASKS, BUT DOCTORS ATDIGNITY HEALTH SAY THAT WESHOULD MOVE AWAY FROM A CERTAINTYPE.RIGHT NOW THERE ARE SURGICALISOLATION MASKS THAT YOU CAN GETMORE READILY.

WE WOULD RECOMMENDYOU MOVE FROM A CLOTH MASK TO AREGULAR ISOLATION MASK, SINCE WEDO HAVE THOSE NOW.

14:13 YOU CANGET THOSE PRETTY MUCH ON AMAZONORPURCHASE THOSE ANYWHERE 14:19THOSE ARE ACTUALLY BETTER THANYOURCLOTH MASKS, WHICH WILL GIVE YOUMORE PROTECTION.

DIGINITY ALSO SAYS ALL THOSE WHO WANTED A VACCINATION HAVE GOTTEN ONE. MERCY HOSPITAL REPORTS NEARLY ONE THOUSAND VACCINATIONS AMONG ITS STAFF.