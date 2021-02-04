'Midnight Train to Georgia' songwriter and former Ole Miss QB Jim Weatherly died Wednesday

Jim weatherly, pontotoc native and hall of fame song writer, died at 77 weatherly, also played football - quarterback - at the university of mississippi... he helped lead ole miss to an undefeated season, the sec championship and the national championship in 1962 one of three national championships claimed by the football program.

The rebels repeated as sec champions with weatherly at quarterback in 1963.

He wrote some of gladys knight the pips' greatest hits, including "neither one of us wants to be the first to say goodbye," "midnight train to georgia" and "you're the best thing that ever happened to me."... weatherly is in the mississippi musicians hall of fame and the ole miss alumni hall of fame.

Last-minute