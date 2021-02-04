What Is Double Masking?

With the spread of the COVID-19 variants, double masking, or wearing two masks at once, “just makes common sense,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Though the CDC has not officially recommended double masking, health experts have encouraged layering up.

Wearing two [masks] will likely give you more protection — between 15 and 20%, Emergency physician Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, via Bustle.

Doctors recommend a triple-layer cloth mask with an additional filter layer to protect against the coronavirus.

If you don’t have a triple-layer mask, a paper surgical mask can be made more effective by layering a cloth mask on top.

Ultimately, the key to effective double masking is a well-fitting mask that is snug around your mouth and nose