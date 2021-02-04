From taprock northwest grill.

Watching out for you, this is newswatch 12 midday."

Welcome back to newswatch 12 midday and its time to meet our pet of the week simon.

He is a pit bull mix, weighing in at about 60 lbs, so he's a nice medium sized fellow.

He's a sweet, friendly dog who is social with other dogs who have play styles like his that tend to be more gentle and easy-going.

At the shelter he has enjoyed the company of similar dogs in the play groups, and has always willing to share some love and attention with his 2-legged friends, too.

One way to bond with a good dog like simon is to take basic obedience class, where both participants will have fun and reap the benefits at the same time.

This guy would be very happy to hang out with you on a long walk then cuddle up for a good movie!

If you think simon could be your new best friend, please call the jackson county animal shelter, 541-774-6654 to make an appointment to meet him.

The shelter also has a very special valentines day opportunity.

February is often called the month of love so why not express that and benefit our local shelter pets at the same time?

While it's challenging doing a ndraiser during covid times,fris hoping you'll participate withtd the word to your friends!

E shelter is celri lovewith a fs ur affection on valentine's y!

When you make a dation,they l valentine's day card to thecienu expreing their deepest feelings, but you'll also be lpingeservinguppies, dogs, ttens and cats find their ownvi, valentine's day isu arounde coro miss out on e fun.r more detaile iends of the animal shelter'sbst simon or any othernimal--- you can contact jackson county animal shelter here on your screen.

You can also