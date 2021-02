Helena Zengel Reacts To Golden Globe, SAG Award Nominations

Twelve-year-old Helena Zengel is making a name for herself in Hollywood, earning a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination for her supporting actress role in "News of the World".

While speaking to ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the young star says she's "blessed and honoured" after being recognized and shares how her co-star Tom Hanks reacted.