Harrison County man convicted of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes

A 37-year-old Harrison County man was convicted by a jury of the unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes.

- - - - trabis bailey was convicted by - jury of the unlawful- touching of a child for lustful- purposes after a two-day trial- at- the harrison county courthouse- late yesterday.

- the jury deliberated less than- an hour before reaching - a verdict.- according to tdistrict attorney- crosby parker, the- investigation began when the- victim's mother reported the- assault to the gulfport police- department the day after- christmas in 2018.- based on the prior convictions- bailey was- sentenced to life in prison as -