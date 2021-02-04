The Five Essential Cake Pans Every Home Baker Should Own

Professional bakers own pans of all shapes and sizes, but a home baker doesn't usually have the space or the budget for that many.That's why we narrowed it down to these five essential pans that will allow you to bake most anything:.A nine-inch square pan is often the go-to size for brownies and cobblers, so make sure you have one of those.You'll need a 9x13-inch rectangular pan for casseroles and sheet cakes.A nine-inch pan is the standard for round cakes, and purchasing two will come in handy when you are making layer cakes.Cakes made in a Bundt pan really make a statement thanks to their intricate designs, and everyone needs to show off sometimes.Finally, a one-pound loaf pan is just right for pound cake, yeast breads, and quick breads