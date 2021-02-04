Does Your Cat Need a Sweater When It's Really Cold?

We asked for insight from veterinarians to break down what your felines truly need when chilly conditions hit your area.Although many cats have fur coats, your cat is likely feeling cold if you're feeling cold.Sitting near heat sources like lamps or sunlight, keeping limbs tightly under the body, and trembling are signs your cat is cold.First, you should provide appropriate shelter, especially for outdoor cats, to prevent hypothermia and frostbite.If you dress your cat in a sweater, make sure they can walk freely, especially outside.Sweaters can snag on trees and fences, get wet, and interrupt normal grooming behavior, which could cause your cat more stress.If needed, slowly put the sweater on your cat, make sure it's not too loose or tight, and use treats for positive reinforcement.Short-haired or hairless cats may feel the cold faster...Cats with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances...may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, Dr. Douglas Kratt, President of the American Veterinary Medical Association