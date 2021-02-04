T.J.
Osborne, the lead singer of the duo Brothers Osborne, has come out as gay.
The country superstar speaks with 'Time' and Ellen DeGeneres about his journey and why he thinks it is the right time to share his story with the world.
T.J.
Osborne, the lead singer of the duo Brothers Osborne, has come out as gay.
The country superstar speaks with 'Time' and Ellen DeGeneres about his journey and why he thinks it is the right time to share his story with the world.
Country singer T.J. Osborne comes out as gay. See reactions from Kacey Musgraves, LeAnn Rimes and more.
'I wish I had done this a long time ago,' the country music singer, 36, told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview to air on her chat..