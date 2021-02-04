Rihanna's Tweet On Indian Farmer Protests Causing Social Media Storm

Singer Rihanna has started a social media storm after shining a spotlight on India's massive farmer protests.
CBS reporter Ian Lee has the story.
(2/4/21)
Singer Rihanna has started a social media storm after shining a spotlight on India's massive farmer protests.
CBS reporter Ian Lee has the story.
(2/4/21)
NEW DELHI (AP) — It took just one tweet from Rihanna to anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra..
International pop singer Rihanna recently tweeted about the ongoing farmer protests in India and led to a social media storm...