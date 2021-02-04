BLM protestors set to trial

Protesters in court gavel.jpg protesters charged last summer during the black lives matter marches had their day in court today.

All of those involved are now scheduled to stand trial in august.

Activists in lexington...includi ng the n double a c-p and faith leaders...have been vocal in recent weeks...urging prosecutors to drop the charges.

They point to cases across the country that have been dropped...some involving violence and property damage as one reason.

The projected court dates are august 6th...9th...20th...and 23rd.

