The Weeknd Reveals Motive Behind Yearlong Facial Transformation

On February 3, The Weeknd opened up to ‘Variety’ about the bizarre facial transformations he underwent to promote his latest album, ‘After Hours.’ .

Over the past year, The Weeknd had gradually changed his appearance in music videos and during public appearances.

He progressed from a "broken nose" to a heavily-bandaged face and finally to prosthetics portraying dramatic plastic surgery.

According to the 30-year-old star, the aesthetics he chose were meant to represent the “absurd culture of Hollywood.” .

The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.

, The Weeknd, to 'Variety'.

He wanted his character to hit “heightened levels of danger and absurdity” as the music videos progressed.

The Weeknd also revealed that he intentionally chose for his final facial transformation to be an unattractive look.

I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is, The Weeknd, to 'Variety'.

Now, The Weeknd is seemingly back to his normal self, as he appeared sans bandages or prosthetics in Pepsi’s recently released Super Bowl ad.