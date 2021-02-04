North Alabama sees high demand for coronavirus vaccine

Just like the rest of north alabama, morgan county is struggling to keep up with the demand for covid-19 vaccines.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz join us live outside decatur-morgan hospital this afternoon.

He learned where things stand there.

Luke, what did you find out?

Dan, najahe - the county wants to assure people that if you've already gotten your first dose, your second dose is ready and waiting for you when the time comes.

But, they're less confident about monday when those 65+ become eligible.

That's simply because, there aren't enough doses to go around.

Vo: the state of alabama says monday is a 'go' when it comes to getting those 65 and older vaccinated.

But, north alabama adph adminsitrator judy smith says they just aren't in a position to do that yet at the morgan county health department vaccine clinic.

Sot: judy smith adph administrator we are clearly, extremely concerned that on monday there will be a lot more folks who need it, who want it, who we want to give it to, and there's just not going to be the vaccine there to do that.

Vo: that vaccine clinic is still working on finishing up those who got their first shot already in group 1-a.

Smith says there are still 3,573 people who need to get their second dose.

The original goal was to have everyone done with their first dose who wanted it last friday.

Over at decatur morgan hospital, though, the situation is a bit different.

Sot: kelli powers decatur morgan hospital president powers: we're opening it up already to register the 65 and older and everyone that's in 1b that is eligible.

Me: do you know when those people will start getting called?

Powers: oh, they've already started getting called!

Vo: powers says at first they had been distributing moderna vaccines.

Their latest shipment of 2,925 doses is from pfizer.

Whichever shot you got for your first dose, you'll get the same for your second.

Powers says it's important to make sure you sign up for the vaccine online.

Once you're in the system, you'll get a call to schedule your shot.

Right now, she says there's about 1,200 people in the queue online.

The link to sign up will be posted on waaytv.com live outside decatur morgan hospital, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.