Trump won't testify in impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats for Trump to testify at his impeachment trial set to begin in the U.S. Senate next week.

Former President Donald Trump was invited Thursday to testify under oath before Congress either before or during his second impeachment trial due to begin next week.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives - who will prosecute Trump - sent a letter to him and his lawyers requesting Trump testify about his conduct before hundreds of his supporters launched a deadly Capitol Hill attack on January 6th.

Jason Miller, a Trump advisor, told Reuters the ex-president "will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding" and Trump's legal team called the request a "public relations stunt." Trump was impeached last month by the House on one charge of inciting insurrection during a fiery speech in which he urged his followers to fight his election defeat.

"You'll never take back our country with weakness.

You have to show strength and you have to be strong." FLASH "We will never give up.

We will never concede when there is theft involved.

FLASH "And after this, we're gonna walk down - and I'll be there with you - we're gonna walk down to the Capitol." His supporters then stormed the Capitol, clashed with police, and sent lawmakers and the Vice President to flee for safety.

Five died including a Capitol police officer.

Trump's attorneys this week rejected the impeachment charge, contending that he "fully and faithfully executed his duties as president" and that the Senate does not have the authority to hear the case because Trump has already left office and cannot be removed.

Many constitutional scholars disagree.

Trump will be the first U.S. president in history to twice face an impeachment trial.